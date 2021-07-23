Morgan Stanley Purchases 545,814 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,911,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545,814 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $433,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 834,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,002 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 555.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,070 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.56. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $49.29.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.