Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQNR. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 43,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.