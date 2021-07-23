Morgan Stanley Sells 138,584 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $344,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in U. Resolute Partners Group lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 240.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 61.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,631,000 after buying an additional 1,549,692 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,904 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $104.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,111,511.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 953,585 shares of company stock worth $92,408,152 in the last 90 days.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

