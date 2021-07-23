Morgan Stanley Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,686,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 226,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of United Parcel Service worth $456,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS opened at $213.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.54 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

