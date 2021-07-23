Morgan Stanley Trims PPL (NYSE:PPL) Target Price to $32.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an outperformer rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. PPL has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 78,682 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 539,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

