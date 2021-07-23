Morgan Stanley Upgrades Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) to Equal Weight

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SWSDF opened at $492.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.43. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $335.00 and a 52-week high of $524.00.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

