Morgan Stanley Upgrades Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) to Equal Weight

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of SWSDF opened at $492.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.43. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $335.00 and a 52-week high of $524.00.
Swiss Life Company Profile
