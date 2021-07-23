MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €101.00 ($118.82).

MOR stock opened at €55.04 ($64.75) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.06. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €56.24 ($66.16) and a 52-week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €66.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -13.18.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

