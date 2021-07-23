Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Shares Gap Down to $27.20

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.20, but opened at $26.25. Moxian shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 6,921 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moxian in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Moxian in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moxian in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Moxian in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moxian in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Moxian Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

