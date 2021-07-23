MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.28.

NYSE:MP traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,595. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JHL Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,165,000 after purchasing an additional 472,556 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,092 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

