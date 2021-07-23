Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mplx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MPLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

MPLX opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20. Mplx has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 5.5% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Mplx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mplx by 12.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 1.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

