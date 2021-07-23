Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.52, but opened at $28.28. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mplx shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 4,479 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.60) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.70%.

About Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

