Mplx’s (MPLX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MPLX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of MPLX opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Mplx has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

