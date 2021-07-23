MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $96.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

MSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

NYSE:MSM opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.05. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $1,140,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

