MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $478.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.02.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other MVB Financial news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

