MyNeighborAlice Price Down 0.9% This Week (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for $6.28 or 0.00019478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $109.28 million and approximately $157.55 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00047786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.28 or 0.00847546 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

