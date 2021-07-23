Mysterium (MYST) Market Cap Hits $5.22 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $13,432.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00047800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.95 or 0.00848387 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

