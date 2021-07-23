MyWish One Day Volume Reaches $154.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MyWish has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $154.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00047786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.28 or 0.00847546 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.