Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $86.99

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.99, but opened at $91.05. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $91.79, with a volume of 760 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $819.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.62.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.