Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54. 6,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 314,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.76. The company has a market cap of $996.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 32.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTP. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

