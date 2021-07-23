NANJCOIN Trading Down 86.4% This Week (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One NANJCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NANJCOIN has a market cap of $825,788.66 and $48,518.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NANJCOIN has traded 86.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NANJCOIN Coin Profile

NANJCOIN is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

