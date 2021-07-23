National Bank Financial Increases EXFO (TSE:EXF) Price Target to C$6.00

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EXFO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on EXFO from C$5.96 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a report on Thursday.

EXF stock opened at C$7.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.42. The company has a market cap of C$427.09 million and a PE ratio of 573.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. EXFO has a 1 year low of C$3.38 and a 1 year high of C$8.77.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

