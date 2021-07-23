National Bank Financial Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.95.

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.70 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$9.25 and a 12-month high of C$12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$496.14 million and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is currently 83.66%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

