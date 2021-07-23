National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $94.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NTIOF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.23. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $2.3533 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

