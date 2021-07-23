National Bankshares Boosts First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FCR.UN. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty to C$19.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.46.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty stock opened at C$17.84 on Monday. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$18.55. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 40.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.