National Bankshares Increases Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRR.UN. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.94.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$18.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.67 and a 1 year high of C$18.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 177.30%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.