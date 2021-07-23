National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) & Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Head-To-Head Survey

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Bankshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Bankshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $51.95 million 4.24 $16.08 million N/A N/A Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.30 million 1.83 $3.26 million N/A N/A

National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 32.65% 8.56% 1.13% Oak Ridge Financial Services 19.59% N/A N/A

Dividends

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Bankshares beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc. is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

