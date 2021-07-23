National Bankshares Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SRU.UN. Scotiabank set a C$30.50 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.75.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SRU.UN stock opened at C$30.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$19.49 and a 12 month high of C$30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.