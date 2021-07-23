Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 686,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,018 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Neenah were worth $35,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neenah by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,013,000 after acquiring an additional 122,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Neenah by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at $15,779,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at $11,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $48.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.63 million, a P/E ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neenah, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.