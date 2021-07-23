Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) & CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Head-To-Head Review

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CryoLife has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nemaura Medical and CryoLife, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 CryoLife 0 1 2 0 2.67

Nemaura Medical presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.79%. CryoLife has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.44%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than CryoLife.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and CryoLife’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$6.26 million N/A N/A CryoLife $253.23 million 3.95 -$16.68 million $0.25 102.36

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CryoLife.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and CryoLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -78.51% -31.33% CryoLife -5.10% 3.00% 1.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of CryoLife shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of CryoLife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. It has a license agreement with Healthimation, LLC, which licenses the company to make, have made, use, offer to sell, sell, and import intensive medical diabetes and weight management program for Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and general wellness; the Why WAIT app; and common law trademarks which incorporate the mark WHY WAIT or WHYWAIT and the use of licensed marks. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system. The company also provides E-xtra DESIGN ENGINEERING products for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, it offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; and cardiac laser therapy products, such as SolarGen 2100s Console and SoloGrip III disposable handpieces. Further, the company sells CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as offers pyrolytic carbon coating services to other medical device manufacturers. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

