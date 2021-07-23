Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $645.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $650.00 to $645.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $511.77 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

