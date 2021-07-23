NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.80.

NTGR stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $195,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,006. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

