NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 168,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $150.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

