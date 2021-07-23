NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 497,974 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,785 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,196,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $172,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,627,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,843.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 786,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

In related news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of NGL opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34. NGL Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.