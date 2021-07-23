Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $69.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.15. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $53.23 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $684.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.51%. Analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

