Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Down 2.6%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $32.57. 2,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 337,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKTX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,140 shares of company stock worth $615,210 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

