NKN (NKN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One NKN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NKN has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. NKN has a market capitalization of $133.58 million and $7.00 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00103926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00143555 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00022142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002437 BTC.

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The official website for NKN is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

