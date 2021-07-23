NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.