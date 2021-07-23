NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

