NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,345 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 439.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Capri by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. raised their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -115.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.11. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

