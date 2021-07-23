NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,863,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $191.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.46. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

