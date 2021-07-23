Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NBN opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $30.92.
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03). The firm had revenue of $58.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.03 million.
About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
Featured Story: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.