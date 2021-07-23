Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NBN opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03). The firm had revenue of $58.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.03 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 93,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $2,341,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.