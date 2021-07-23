Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

NOG has been the subject of several other reports. started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

