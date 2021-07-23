Northern Trust Corp Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,310 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Atlas were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atlas by 10,340.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Atlas by 81.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

