Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 87.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $89.05 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.24.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

