Northern Trust Corp Sells 46,662 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,662 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $73,341.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,134.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

PRTK stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.83.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.