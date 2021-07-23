NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $74,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 130.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 51.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

