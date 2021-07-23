NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,551 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $61.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

