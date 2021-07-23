Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.28

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $3.85. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 2,658,071 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 204.37% and a negative return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.