Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.28

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $3.85. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 2,658,071 shares changing hands.
Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 204.37% and a negative return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.
Nova LifeStyle Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVFY)
Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.
