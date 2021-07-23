Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stake Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,964,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $42,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,892,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $209.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,848 shares of company stock worth $17,241,046. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.