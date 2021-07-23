NULS (NULS) One Day Volume Hits $19.78 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $34.19 million and $19.78 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00101167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00139498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,616.92 or 0.99922484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003087 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

